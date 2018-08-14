The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

India, All India

Navjot Singh Sidhu applies for visa to Pak?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 2:33 am IST

Sidhu is one of the very few Indian cricketers to have been invited by Mr. Khan for the ceremony.

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo: PTI)
 Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Punjab tourism minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday visited the Pakistan high commission in the national capital, presumably for his visa formalities to be able to travel to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of his friend and former cricket superstar Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18.

Mr Sidhu apparently told reporters that he was awaiting political clearance from the Indian government to attend the ceremony.

After visiting the Pakistan high commission, the Punjab minister was quoted by websites as telling reporters, “I came here for some formalities. I have applied for government permission. I sought political clearance from the ministry of external affairs (MEA). Everything now depends on the Indian government’s permission.”

Mr. Sidhu is one of the very few Indian cricketers to have been invited by Mr. Khan for the ceremony. According to TV reports, Mr. Sidhu had termed the invitation as a “great honour” and had also hailed it as an “opportunity to change people’s lives”. Mr. Sidhu had also reportedly praised Mr. Khan’s ascension as an opportunity for ties to “improve the ties between the two rival neighbours”. Lavishing praise on Mr. Khan, Mr. Sidhu was quoted as saying, “Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted.”

Mr. Sidhu had also reportedly said that he even wants to take Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh to visit the Shri Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan to attend the celebrations of 550 years of Sikhism, which will be held in 2019. Shri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan is where the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, was born in 1469.

D02

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, imran khan, external affairs

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham