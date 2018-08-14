The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

India, All India

Modi’s I-Day speech to be live-streamed on YouTube

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 1:26 am IST

The Prime Minister’s speech will first be telecast in Hindi and later in the respective regional languages by AIR stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day 2017 at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day 2017 at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati has tied up with American multinational technology company Google and video-sharing site YouTube for the live stream broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech. It is understood that this is being done in an effort to reach out to the “digital” generation.

It is understood that the broadcast of Modi’s speech is second such major event after US president Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. As part of the partnership, the Internet giant will make the telecast of the PM’s speech available on its search page. This is expected to garner more eyeballs and web traffic for the speech.

Speaking to this newspaper, Prasar Bharati’s chief executive officer, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, stated that the attempt was to reach out to the younger population and increase the visibility of national broadcaster Doordarshan. “Though there is a feeling of nostalgia amongst older people about the PM August 15 speech, this tie-up with Google will really help us in reaching out to the digital age population,” Mr Vempati stated.

“We are delighted to bring viewers across the world India’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations live on YouTube. We have collaborated with Google to bring this experience to Indians across the world. Over the years, we have seen great traction on our YouTube channel during the live telecast of national events. This year as well, we aim to bring the action live to our audience — both in India and across the globe,” he added.

The move comes as part of the public broadcaster’s attempts over the past couple of years to increase the digital footprint of Doordarshan. With India having the largest number of smartphone users in the world, the public broadcaster hopes that it could tap into this market, sources added.

Meanwhile, the All India Radio will also be broadcasting Mr Modi’s speech in all regional languages.  

The Prime Minister’s speech will first be telecast in Hindi and later in the respective regional languages by AIR stations. Special preparations for the same have already been made, sources added.  A special song by popular artist Shankar Mahadevan will also be telecast ahead of the PM’s speech, sources added.

