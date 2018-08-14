The Asian Age | News

Kumaraswamy on temple spree, visits 40 in 82 days as Karnataka chief minister

Besides, Kumaraswamy has also visited at least 6 mutts, including Adichunchanagiri, Suttur and Siddaganga.

  H D Kumaraswamy, who took oath as Karnataka CM on May 23, has set a record within 82 days of his tenure by visiting around 40 temples. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bengaluru: H D Kumaraswamy, who took oath as Karnataka chief minister on May 23, has set a record within 82 days of his tenure by visiting around 40 temples. This means that the chief minister visited a temple every alternate day.

According to a report in The Times of India, sources in the chief minister’s office said that Kumaraswamy had visited 34 temples as of Sunday since assuming office.

Add to this, Kumaraswamy’s visit to Eshwar temple at Haradanahalli village and four other temples in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district and the tally goes to 39.

Accompanied by his wife Anitha, father H D Deve Gowda, mother Chanamma and elder brother H D Revanna, Kumaraswamy took part in elaborate puja rituals at Eshwar temple that went on for one-and-a-half hours, reports said.

Offering prayers at the temple on the first Monday of Shravana month has been a practice followed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his family.

A JD(S) leader close to Kumaraswamy’s family told TOI, “Former PM H D Deve Gowda’s family has strong faith in astrology and religious rituals ever since it entered the political arena. Kumaraswamy was an exception.  But a series of health setback in the past few years has, perhaps, forced him to become religious.”

Besides, Kumaraswamy has also visited at least six mutts, including Adichunchanagiri in Mandya, Suttur in Mysuru and Siddaganga of Tumakuru.

“Once in power, several chief ministers have sought the intervention and support of the almighty to tide over personal or political crises they face but Kumaraswamy has been exceptional,” political analyst Sandeep Shastri told TOI.

