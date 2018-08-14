The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

India, All India

JNU scholar Umar Khalid has Independence Day speech idea for PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 5:34 pm IST

Umar Khalid urged PM Modi to 'gurantee there will be no attack on those who criticise govt and its many failures'.

JNU student Umar Khalid narrowly escaped a gun attack on Monday when he visited the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. (Photo; File | Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 JNU student Umar Khalid narrowly escaped a gun attack on Monday when he visited the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. (Photo; File | Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who asked for suggestions for his Independence Day speech on Tuesday received one from Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Umar Khalid.

Khalid, who narrowly escaped a gun attack on Monday when he visited the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, urged the Prime Minister to assure in speech on Independence Day that critics of government won’t be targeted.

“Modiji, you had asked for suggestions for your I-Day speech. I have a suggestion to make - can you please state that you guarantee that there will be no attack on those who criticize your government and its many failures," Khalid posted on Twitter.

In his Facebook post in response to PM Modi's solicitation, Khalid, who is fighting a legal battle since he was charged with sedition in 2016, said the attempted gun attack on him on Monday "can't scare us into silence". He added, "What does 'freedom' even mean if the citizens of this country have to be ready to die for their 'crime' of just being vocal against injustice.

"The fact that two days before Independence Day, in one of the most 'high security' zones of the national capital, an armed assailant could dare to attack me in broad daylight only goes onto show the brazen impunity that some people feel they enjoy under the present regime."

The real culprits, Khalid said are "those who from their seats of power have been breeding an atmosphere of hatred, of bloodlust and fear. The real culprits are those who have provided an atmosphere of complete impunity for assassins and mob lynchers. The real culprits are those spokespersons of the ruling party (BJP) and the prime time anchors and TV channels who have spread canards about me, branded me anti-national based on lies and virtually incited a lynch-mob against me. This has specifically made my life extremely vulnerable."

He said even after the police have registered an offence under Section 307 and Arms Act, BJP workers were trying to suggest that the attack never happened or worse that I engineered it on my own?

"This hate campaign against me has been going on for last two years. There is no evidence, only lies. There has been no charge-sheet, only media-trial," Khalid added.

Khalid said the arrests made in the Gauri Lankesh murder case have exposed the hands of "Hindutva terror outfits".

"Tomorrow while there will be once again a shower of high voltage lies and sugar-coated jumlas from the ramparts of Dalmia Group's Red Fort, our fight for real freedom and dignity, and making the dreams of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar into a reality will continue with greater resolve."

Tags: narendra modi, umar khalid, jawaharlal nehru university, independence day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

2

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

3

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

4

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

5

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham