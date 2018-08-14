Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi HC to hear victims' appeals against Sajjan Kumar today

The court will also hear the appeals by five accused convicted by the trial court.

According to media reports, victims of the anti-Sikh riots had last week expected relief from the court, hoping for a decision on the plea filed in 2013 in the Delhi High Court. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will hear appeals by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and victims against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's acquittal in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh killings case.

According to media reports, victims of the anti-Sikh riots had last week expected relief from the court, hoping for a decision on the plea filed in 2013 in the Delhi High Court. The bench, hearing the matter, asked for appeals and revision petitions.

In March, the Delhi High Court had received a letter petition containing a CD, which is stated to be Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's confession about accepting his role in instigating the connecting case. The court issued a notice to Kumar, asking him to file a reply to the same.

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.