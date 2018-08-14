2 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory action by Indian Army in J&K

Indian troops carried out operations on Monday night after the ceasefire violations.

Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image | PTI)

Jammu: An Indian Army jawan was killed on Saturday in firing and mortar shelling by the Pakistani troops in Rajouri sector of Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence spokesman said.

Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer, 35-year-old from border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, was hit during the firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops on the Indian forward posts, the spokesman said.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector at around 1.30 pm today. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," he said.

There was Pakistani firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote, Panjgrian, Naika and Manjakote areas.

"In the fire exchange, Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries," he said.

Naseer, who belonged to Ajout village of Poonch district, leaves behind wife Wasim Akhtar, he said.

Paying tributes to Naseer, the spokesman said he was a brave and sincere soldier who loved his job to the core.

"The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman added.

Earlier on Saturday, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured after terrorists lobbed grenade in Kulgam's Laroo.

On July 12, two Jawans were killed in sniper fire by the Pakistani Army in Keran sector of north Kashmir.

Earlier on July 8, two civilians were killed and some others injured when Pakistani Army violated ceasefire violation and resorted to mortar shelling and firing of small and automatic weapons targeting forward posts and hamlets

along the LoC in the Poonch district.

The deceased were Sepoy Mohmmad Shaukat of Territorial Army, who was visiting home on leave, and his wife Safia Bi.