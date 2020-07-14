Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

907,645

28,178

Recovered

572,112

17,683

Deaths

23,727

540

Maharashtra26992414450710482 Tamil Nadu142798925672032 Delhi113740913123411 Gujarat42808298062056 Karnataka4158116249759 Uttar Pradesh3813024203955 Telangana3622123679365 West Bengal3144819213956 Andhra Pradesh3110316464365 Rajasthan2493618630518 Haryana2192916637308 Madhya Pradesh1820713208653 Assam178081141741 Bihar1742112364125 Odisha13737925591 Jammu and Kashmir108276095179 Kerala8323425732 Punjab81785586199 Chhatisgarh4265320219 Jharkhand3963235131 Uttarakhand3608285647 Goa2583154014 Tripura209314752 Manipur16269700 Puducherry146878518 Himachal Pradesh124392710 Nagaland8453400 Chandigarh5884238 Arunachal Pradesh3871452 Meghalaya316462 Mizoram2331510 Sikkim166870
  India   All India  14 Jul 2020  Coronavirus cases rise and cross the 9 lakh mark in India even as recovery rate improves
India, All India

Coronavirus cases rise and cross the 9 lakh mark in India even as recovery rate improves

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 14, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2020, 11:40 am IST

High number of cases continues to be reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

Representational image. (AP)
 Representational image. (AP)

India's tryst with coronavirus continued on Tuesday as the nation crossed the nine lakh mark, after adding over 28,000 cases in a single day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands to 907,645, as per the 8 am briefing of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the third consecutive day when India has recorded over 28,000 new cases. The country's death toll stands at 23,727.

Maharashtra has seen a spike of 6,497 cases in the past 24 hours, while Delhi has added 1,246 cases to its tally.Both are the two leading states in terms of the total number of cases.

High number of cases continues to be reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana while Delhi has started showing signs of improvement with marked reduction in fresh cases and fatalities.

Several states have now started exploring the option of brief lockdowns to break the cycle of virus spread. Karnataka has announced a lockdown in its Dharwad district from July 15 to 24.

Nineteen states have a recovery rate (RR) higher than the national average. Ladakh has the best RR with 84.45% followed by Delhi (79.98%), Uttarakhand (78.77%),  Chhattisgarh (77.68%) and Himachal Pradesh (76.59%).

The Centre has said that India’s fatality rate has dropped to 2.64% due to the enhanced stress on clinical management of critical cases. Officials said that AIIMS Delhi continues to handhold the Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH) through the COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus lockdown

Latest From India

Representational image.

Post-mortem says West Bengal BJP MLA died due to hanging, denies foul play

Union minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale. (PTI Photo)

Pawar should join NDA, says Ramdas Athawale

Security forces on Monday enforced virtual lockdown strictly in major parts of Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

Is it safe to visit Amarnath when COVID situation in J&K is grim?

File image of Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi predicts India's coronavirus tally will cross 10 lakh this week

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham