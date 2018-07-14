The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Having clinched the three-match Twenty20 series, India will be eager to continue their dominance in the limited-overs cricket, pocketing another ODI series away from home. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India, 2nd ODI: Joe Root, David Willey help England finish in style
 
India, All India

Class 7 student attacked in Delhi school with blade, gets stitches

PTI
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 8:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 8:19 pm IST

The 2 students fought over sharing seat following which one of them attacked the other with a pencil sharpener blade on his back.

The victim was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was discharged later. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 The victim was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was discharged later. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: A class 7 student of a Central school in south-east Delhi's Badarpur area was allegedly attacked by his classmate with a pencil sharpener blade, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon after the two students fought over sharing seat following which one of the students attacked his classmate with a pencil sharpener blade on his back, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal.

According to news agency ANI, the victim claimed that the teachers in the school "didn't take any action".

The victim was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was discharged later, Biswal said, adding that a probe in the matter is underway.

Tags: student attacked, delhi police, delhi school
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei's fast charging is better than Apple iPhone X

2

Here's why Apple's iPhone 6 is even better than the latest Samsung flagship

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

4

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

5

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham