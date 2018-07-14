The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 04:55 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Having clinched the three-match Twenty20 series, India will be eager to continue their dominance in the limited-overs cricket, pocketing another ODI series away from home. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep sends openers Roy, Bairstow packing
 
India, All India

Babri Masjid was destroyed by 'Hindu Taliban', Supreme Court told

PTI
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 3:31 pm IST

No law or the Constitution allows destruction of religious structures of any faith, the Supreme Court was told.

The Shia board had told the bench that it was willing to donate one-third of the disputed land, which the Allahabad HC had given to the Muslims, to the Hindu group for 'peace, harmony, unity and integrity'. (Photo: File)
 The Shia board had told the bench that it was willing to donate one-third of the disputed land, which the Allahabad HC had given to the Muslims, to the Hindu group for 'peace, harmony, unity and integrity'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Babri Masjid was destroyed by the "Hindu Taliban" just like the demolition of the Buddha statue by the Taliban at Bamiyan in Afghanistan, a litigant in the Ayodhya temple-mosque land dispute case told the Supreme Court on Saturday.

No law or the Constitution allows the destruction of religious structures of any faith, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the legal heirs of M Siddiq -- one of the original litigants in the case and has died, told a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

Dhavan also questioned the locus of the Shia Central Waqf Board in the case.

His comments came after the Shia board told the bench that it was willing to donate one-third of the disputed land, which the Allahabad High Court had given to the Muslims, to the Hindu group for "peace, harmony, unity and integrity" in this great country.

The counsel for the Shia Central Waqf Board said they were the claimants of the Muslim share of land at the disputed Ayodhya site, as the Babri Masjid was built by Mir Baki, a Shia Muslim.

"It is a fundamental issue. The Shia Central Waqf Board has decided that for the unity, integrity, peace and harmony of the country, we want to donate the one-third part of the land to the Hindu group," the lawyer said.

Dhavan, who initially said he would not respond to innuendos, later countered the Shia board's submissions and said it was way back in 1946 that the Babri Masjid was held to be a Sunni mosque.

"You cannot argue that this (demolition of a mosque) was by some miscreants," he said, adding, "What had happened in 1992? The Bamiyan statue was destroyed by the Taliban and this mosque was destroyed by Hindu Taliban. It cannot be done. It should not have been done. No one can do this".

He argued that those who destroyed the mosque should be barred from making any claim since "no one has the right to destroy a mosque or any other religious structures."

"The simple argument is that the fact that a mosque is destroyed does not conclude the argument of the right to prayer," he said.

Dhavan said the Shia board's argument that it wanted to donate a share of the land to the Hindu group was like "indulging in a non-existent act of charity".

He also questioned the "intervention" of an Additional Solicitor General (ASG), who was appearing for Uttar Pradesh government, in the matter and said that arguments by the law officer were "uncalled" for.

On July 6, the UP government had told the apex court that some Muslim groups were trying to delay the hearing in the "long-pending" land dispute case by seeking reconsideration of an observation in the 1994 verdict in M Ismail Faruqui case that a mosque was not integral to Islam.

During the arguments, Dhavan said there was "no delay" on their part in the matter and the UP government was supposed to "remain neutral" in the dispute.

He said that after the Faruqui case verdict, no occasion arose to ask for setting aside or modification of this judgement and, as per this verdict, the Centre was to act as a statutory receiver of the disputed land.

"That neutrality (of UP) has been broken by the ASG. The ASG is the Additional Solicitor General of the Government of India. Union of India has to act as a statutory receiver. It does not lie in the mouth of an officer of the Government of India to say that it (matter) is delayed and there is no bonafide," he said, adding, "it is simply impermissible and a breach of faith of this court".

He said the issue of Faruqui's verdict was raised by the opposite parties in the suits before the high court.

Dhavan also countered the arguments advanced by the Hindu group about "pilgrimage" and said as per their submissions, the Muslims do not have the right under Article 25 (freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion).

He said if arguments by Hindu group was to be accepted, then Christians might be asked to go directly to the Pope for prayers and Sikhs could be asked to go only to the Golden Temple at Amritsar.

At the outset, the Shia Central Waqf Board said the matter should not be referred to a larger bench for any reconsideration of the observations made in Faruqui's verdict.

The Muslim groups have argued before the bench that the "sweeping" observation of the apex court in the verdict needed to be reconsidered by a five-judge bench as "it had and will have a bearing" on Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case.

Dhavan had earlier termed the Allahabad High Court's verdict of dividing the 2.77 acre disputed Ayodhya land equally among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla as "panchayat decision".

Earlier, Hindu groups had opposed the plea of their Muslim counterparts that the 1994 verdict holding that a  mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam be referred to a larger bench.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Tags: babri masjid demolition, allahabad high court, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

2

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

3

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

4

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

5

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham