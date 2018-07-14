ASI removes photography curbs after Modi nudge

Now, curbs on photography will continue at just three monuments including Ajanta Caves, Leh Palace and mausoleum of Taj Mahal.

New Delhi: Nudged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has thrown open the premises of almost all centrally-protected monuments to photography.

The ASI lifted restrictions on photography a day after Mr Modi’s questioned their logic when technology allowed satellites to take pictures from far away.

The ASI, which administers and manages 3,686 ancient monuments and archaeological sites, issued the orders to relax the photography restrictions within hours of Mr Modi’s remark at an event to inaugurate Dharohar Bhawan, a new building at the ASI’s headquarters.

“Inspired by the vision of honourable PM and his guidance this morning... It has been decided to allow photography within the premises of all centrally-protected monuments, except Ajanta Caves, Leh

Palace and mausoleum of Taj Mahal,” Union minister of state for culture and tourism Mahesh Sharma said in a tweet.

On Friday, Mr Modi welcomed the ASI’s decision. “More Indians should venture out, visit our archaeological treasures and come back with cherished memories. This decision also means more people can see photos of our beautiful historical sites and plan their trips,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.