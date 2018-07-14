The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 08:15 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Having clinched the three-match Twenty20 series, India will be eager to continue their dominance in the limited-overs cricket, pocketing another ODI series away from home. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India, 2nd ODI: Joe Root, David Willey help England finish in style
 
India, All India

2 NRIs devotees, hailing from Andhra, donate Rs 13.5 Cr to Tirupati temple

PTI
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 7:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 7:39 pm IST

While Ika Ravi made online donation of Rs 10 Cr, the other Srinivas Guttikonda personally handed over Rs 3.5 Cr through Demand Draft.

The offerings were made in the presence of TTD Chairman Putta Sudhakara Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister N Amaranatha Reddy and other officials at the hill temple. (Photo: tirumala.org)
 The offerings were made in the presence of TTD Chairman Putta Sudhakara Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister N Amaranatha Reddy and other officials at the hill temple. (Photo: tirumala.org)

Tirupati: Two US-based entrepreneurs on Saturday donated Rs 13.5 crore to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.

The NRI devotees, originally hailing from Andhra Pradesh, donated the huge cash offerings as a fulfilment of their vow, a temple official said.

While one of them, Ika Ravi had made an online donation of Rs 10 crore to the e-Hundi of Lord Venkateswara from his US account, the other Srinivas Guttikonda personally handed over the donation of Rs 3.5 crore through a Demand Draft to the temple, Public Relations Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) T Ravi told news agency PTI.

The offerings were made in the presence of TTD Chairman Putta Sudhakara Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister N Amaranatha Reddy and other officials at the hill temple Saturday morning, he said.

Guttikonda also requested the TTD to utilise his offering for about half-a-dozen TTD-run public welfare trusts, including pilgrim Free Meals, a hospital and a children's orphanage in Tirupati, the official added.

Tags: tirupati temple, tirupati temple donation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei's fast charging is better than Apple iPhone X

2

Here's why Apple's iPhone 6 is even better than the latest Samsung flagship

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

4

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

5

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham