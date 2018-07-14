The Asian Age | News

10 missing after boat capsizes in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari

The boat carrying over 40 people turned over after ramming into a pillar of a bridge.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed district officials to step up rescue operations, sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Amaravati: At least ten people are reportedly missing after a country boat capsized in the Gautami river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday afternoon.

According to news agency ANI, the boat turned over after ramming into a pillar of a bridge.

More than 40 people, mostly students, were said to be travelling in the boat, state Disaster Management Department sources said.

Rescue teams belonging to the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have rushed to the spot.

At least 10 people are said to have been rescued by locals while efforts were on to trace the others.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed district officials to step up rescue operations, sources said.

The Gautami river is a tributary of the Godavari.

