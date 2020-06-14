Four Mumbai policemen succumb to COVID-19

So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai police has died of Covid-19, while several hundred are undergoing treatment

Mumbai: Four Mumbai policemen succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, the worst in terms of single-day toll for any unit of the force in Maharashtra since the outbreak began.

So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai police has died of Covid-19, while several hundred are undergoing treatment for the infection at various hospitals. The statewide death toll in the force stands at 40.

A total of 1,233 personnel of Mumbai Police have recovered from the deadly disease and 334 of them have resumed work, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said.

“A total of 1233 policemen from the #MumbaiPolice Force have successfully defeated #Covid19. 334 of them have returned to duty. Congratulations to these #coronawarriors. I am proud of the @MumbaiPolice who risk their lives to perform their duties diligently,” Mr Deshmukh tweeted.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,427 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths, including 69 from Mumbai. With this, the latest case count in the state stands at 1,04,568 and fatalities at 3,830. However, a total of 1,550 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346.

Of the total cases, 78,134 cases are concentrated in the Mumbai MetropolitanRegion (MMR) which has reported 2,650 deaths, including Mumbai with 56,831 cases and 2,113 fatalities. The state now has 51,392 active cases.

Out of the total deaths reported, 73 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period May 27 to June 10. Out of the 40 deaths in this period, 19 were recorded in Mumbai, eight in Navi Mumbai, four in Solapur, three each in Thane and Panvel and one each in Kalyan, Dombivali, Pune and Satara.