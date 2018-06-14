Produce ‘sanskari’ kids or remain childless: BJP lawmaker's advice to women

BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Pannalal Shakya said Kaushalya who gave birth to Lord Ram should be role model of all women.

BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Pannalal Shakya had in past questioned Virat Kohli’s patriotism and advised girls to not make boyfriends. (Photo: File/ANI)

Guna: The BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, who in past had questioned Virat Kohli’s patriotism and advised girls to not make boyfriends, on Wednesday asked women that they should remain childless than produce children who are not ‘sanskaari’ at a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district

In a veiled attack at the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP lawmaker Pannalal Shakya said, “Congress came up with slogan of 'Gharibi Hatao' but instead wiped out the poor. There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain childless than produce kids who are not 'sanskari' and who deform the society.”

The MLA further said Kaushalya who gave birth to Lord Ram should be role model of all women.

This is not the first time that the leader has made such bizarre comments.

In March, Shakya had advised girls not to make boyfriends to stay safe. He also asked boys to refrain from embracing the "western culture of making girlfriends".

The BJP leader had in December 2017 questioned Team India captain Virat Kohli's "patriotism" after he married actress Anushka Sharma in Italy.

"Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?", the leader told a gathering.