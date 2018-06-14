The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

India, All India

Produce ‘sanskari’ kids or remain childless: BJP lawmaker's advice to women

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 11:37 am IST

BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Pannalal Shakya said Kaushalya who gave birth to Lord Ram should be role model of all women.

BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Pannalal Shakya had in past questioned Virat Kohli’s patriotism and advised girls to not make boyfriends. (Photo: File/ANI)
  BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Pannalal Shakya had in past questioned Virat Kohli’s patriotism and advised girls to not make boyfriends. (Photo: File/ANI)

Guna: The BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, who in past had questioned Virat Kohli’s patriotism and advised girls to not make boyfriends, on Wednesday asked women that they should remain childless than produce children who are not ‘sanskaari’ at a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district

In a veiled attack at the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP lawmaker Pannalal Shakya said, “Congress came up with slogan of 'Gharibi Hatao' but instead wiped out the poor. There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain childless than produce kids who are not 'sanskari' and who deform the society.”

The MLA further said Kaushalya who gave birth to Lord Ram should be role model of all women.

This is not the first time that the leader has made such bizarre comments.

In March, Shakya had advised girls not to make boyfriends to stay safe. He also asked boys to refrain from embracing the "western culture of making girlfriends".

The BJP leader had in December 2017 questioned Team India captain Virat Kohli's "patriotism" after he married actress Anushka Sharma in Italy.

Also Read: Don’t make boyfriends, you will be safe: BJP's MP MLA advice to girls

"Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?", the leader told a gathering.

Tags: pannalal shakya, sanskaari children, bjp mla
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Guna

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham