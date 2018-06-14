Kashmir ceasefire till Eid: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval drops hint

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had announced a peace initiative in Kashmir for the holy month of Ramzan.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said, 'We wanted to give respite to the common man in the Valley during Ramzan, so they can observe the holy month peacefully' (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The peace initiative in Kashmir announced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh may not extend beyond Ramzan, which is expected to end with Eid tomorrow.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval indicated that the offer was only till Eid. The ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan has led to a rise in terror activities and senior officers say they will present the facts before the Union Home Minister who is scheduled to chair the meeting in New Delhi today on the Amarnath Yatra.

"We wanted to give respite to the common man in the Valley during Ramzan, so they can observe the holy month peacefully. And during Ramzan we stuck to our stance. The people there are happy and the purpose is served," NSA Ajit Doval told NDTV.

The data collected by the home ministry indicates that terror-related incidents in the Kashmir valley increased by more than 100 per cent during Ramzan.

Before the ceasefire was announced -- April 19 to May 16 -- only 25 terror-related incidents were reported. But after the announcement, as many as 66 incidents were reported between May 17 and June 13.

"We had suspended cordon and search operations till Eid. Why should the government announce anything now, so after Eid "ceasefire" would just lapse," a senior intelligence officer explained to NDTV.

The officer also said they will provide a detailed presentation before Rajnath Singh. "Facts are sacrosanct. Assessments can vary, so he can judge by himself," the intelligence officer added.

A senior bureaucrat, however, said extending of ceasefire is a "political call" that has to be taken by the government.

During Ramzan, as many as 62 terror-related incidents were reported, which were initiated by terrorists, only six were initiated by security forces; 22 incidents of grenade attacks were reported and 23 cases of indiscriminate firing by terrorists were reported.

Even attacks on civilians increased during the holy month. Seven cases of attacks on civilians were reported during the 28 days of Ramzan. In the 28 days before the ceasefire, the figure was only six.

Besides, crimes including - killings, bank robberies and weapon snatching - also saw a spurt during Ramzan.