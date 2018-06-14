The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:49 AM IST

India, All India

Jaitley writing hollow, wasteful blogs to regain political relevance: Congress

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 8:33 am IST

Congress leader Surjewala said Jaitley's blogs are clear case of finding lost political relevance by 'churning unadulterated lies'.

Arun Jaitley while taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi questioned his wisdom, saying it has to be acquired through learning and cannot be inherited. (Photo: File)
 Arun Jaitley while taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi questioned his wisdom, saying it has to be acquired through learning and cannot be inherited. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union minister Arun Jaitley is writing "hollow and wasteful" blogs to regain political relevance, the Congress on Wednesday said, hitting back at the BJP leader for questioning the party's "ideology" and its president Rahul Gandhi's "wisdom".

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Jaitley's blogs are a clear case of finding lost political relevance by "churning unadulterated lies". He alleged that the "minister without a portfolio" is desperately trying to "outwit his juniors" who have surpassed ahead to "impress the Badshah by weaving blatant lies and falsehood".

Earlier, Jaitley while taking a jibe at Gandhi for "anti-Narendra Modi tirade" questioned the Congress president's wisdom, saying it has to be acquired through learning and cannot be inherited.

The Congress party has become "ideology-less" because its "only obsession is a person called Narendra Modi (Prime Minister)", Jaitley said in a Facebook post.

Also Read: Wisdom has to be acquired, can't be inherited: Jaitley takes jibe at Rahul

Surjewala dubbed Jaitley as the "worst" finance minister in India's history who pushed a resilient Indian into an unprecedented financial gloom. The economy under Jaitley has become the biggest NPA (non-performing asset) for the country, he said.

"Myopic memory, selective amnesia and weaving lies have become the characteristic style of Modi government's minister without a portfolio Arun Jaitley. We understand his desperation of seeking political relevance by writing hollow rhetoric, unadulterated falsehood and plain distortion of facts through his hollow blog," the Congress leader said in a statement.

"Has the BJP and Shri Jaitley become agenda-less, achievement-less and argument-less?" he asked.

Instead of worrying about job creation, providing adequate MSP to farmers and national security, the prime minister is busy throwing "fitness challenges" and putting odd videos on social media, while Jaitley is busy writing some hollow blogs, he alleged.

"The Congress wants to remind the Prime Minister and Jaitley that they have ruined this country's economy through their Modinomics + Jaitleynomics, and this country now needs a break from them," Surjewala said.

Jaitley in his blog had earlier said, "For a president of a national party (Congress) not to understand this basic procedure of bank functioning should be a matter of concern to the entire party as also the country."

"In dynastic parties political positions are heritable. Unfortunately wisdom is not heritable. It has to be acquired through learning," he said in a post titled "Is Congress Becoming Ideology-less? Is Anti-Modism its only ideology?"

Tags: congress, arun jaitley, rahul gandhi, randeep surjewala, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham