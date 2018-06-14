The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Hyd: Patients, attendants face tough time in hospital due to water shortage

Published : Jun 14, 2018, 5:06 pm IST
Gandhi Hospital officials, however, have denied any such allegation and has blamed large number of hospital visitors for the same.

 Another visitor, Ganesh said the same about the water crisis being faced in the hospital. (Photo: File | Representational)

Hyderabad: Patients and their attendants are facing a tough time at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital due to water shortage.

Gabbar Singh, a visitor whose mother is admitted to the hospital, told ANI, "There is severe water shortage at Gandhi Hospital. I came here yesterday and since last evening we did not get water in this hospital."

Another visitor, Ganesh said the same about the water crisis being faced in the hospital.

He said, "There is no proper water connection inside the Gandhi Hospital. We have to stay thirsty all day. We have to walk a long distance to get some water. Sometimes even the patients do not get water in their wards."

Hospital officials, however, have denied any such allegation and has blamed large number of hospital visitors for the same.

Dr Sravan Kumar, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, told ANI, "Approximately 15,000 patients come here in a day. How will there be any water shortage when we are providing all the facilities? There might be little trouble during the summer season as there are 10 family members coming with a single patient."

He added, "Outsiders visit the hospital and utilise the cold water facilities meant for the patients despite asking them not to. We have even requested the patients not to get so many attendants leads to such problems."

