Shashi Tharoor charged with abetment to suicide in Sunanda Pushkar death

PTI
Published : May 14, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2018, 3:55 pm IST

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in her hotel room in January 2014. Sunanda and Tharoor had checked in to the hotel together a day earlier.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014. (Photo: PTI)
 Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in the mysterious death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

The charge sheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014.

The court has fixed May 24 as the next date of hearing.

Tags: shashi tharoor, sunanda pushkar, sunanda pushkar death, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

