Nawaz Sharif’s 26/11 remarks create stir in Pakistan

The 2008 Mumbai attacks had almost pushed the two nuclear armed countries into war.

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement that those who attacked Mumbai in 2008 were from Pakistan has created a stir in the political circles as the nation prepares for the general elections, which is expected to be held in July.

“Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors; should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” he said in an interview.

Mr Sharif’s remarks were played up by the media as an admission of Pakistan’s involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier. The 2008 Mumbai attacks had almost pushed the two nuclear armed countries into war.

On Sunday, senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman slammed Mr Sharif for his recent remarks on the Mumbai attacks.

Addressing the media in Karachi, she said the former Prime Minister’s statement compromised Pakistan’s narrative in the war against terrorism and demanded that he retract his remarks. “PPP rejects Nawaz Sharif’s statement and stance (on Mumbai attacks). Is he an analyst that he’s giving out such statements?” she questioned.

Senator Rehman, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, said questions were being raised all around the world following Mr Sharif’s remarks. “Why didn’t Nawaz Sharif also say that Pakistan tried (very) hard to cooperate with India in the Mumbai trials,” she continued.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, meanwhile, decried Mr Sharif’s statement terming it as a conspiracy to pressurise Pakistan and undermine its institutions.

In a statement, the PTI chief said, “Nawaz Sharif is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. Nawaz Sharif is speaking Modi’s language against Pak simply to protect his ill-gotten `300 billion stashed in his son’s companies abroad.”