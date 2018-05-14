The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 14, 2018 | Last Update : 02:30 PM IST

India, All India

Centre submits draft Cauvery management scheme in SC

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : May 14, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2018, 1:24 pm IST

SC said it will examine whether the scheme is in consonance with its judgment and will consider, approve it on May 16.

The Supreme Court said it will not go into 'correctness of the scheme' and rather confine itself to whether the scheme was in consonance with its February 16 judgment. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court said it will not go into 'correctness of the scheme' and rather confine itself to whether the scheme was in consonance with its February 16 judgment. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday placed a draft of the Cauvery management scheme before the Supreme Court for implementation of its February 16 verdict on sharing of the river's water between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, took on record the draft scheme submitted by the Union Water Resource secretary and said it would peruse it.

"We need to examine whether the said scheme is in consonance with our judgment," the bench said, adding that it would consider and approve the scheme on May 16.

The apex court said that it will not go into "correctness of the scheme" and rather confine itself to whether the scheme was in consonance with its February 16 judgment.

The court on May 8 summoned the secretary of the Union Water Resources Ministry to appear before it on May 14 with the draft scheme. It also warned the Centre that it was in "sheer contempt" of the February 16 verdict by not framing the scheme on river water sharing till now.

In its verdict on February 16, the apex court had asked the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute. It had also raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a "higher pedestal".

Tags: supreme court, centre, cauvery management scheme, cauvery dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

2

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

3

Sanskrit: Language of Gods gets its first film book

4

Why Aamir Khan is still unhappy about his work in launchpad Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

5

Raazi BO collection day 2: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer earns Rs 11.30 crore

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham