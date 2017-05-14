The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

India, All India

Video: Gau rakshaks thrash man in Ujjain, 2 arrested

PTI
Published : May 14, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 12:58 pm IST

In a video of the incident which went viral, the accused were seen beating the man with a belt, and kicking and punching him.

Man thrashed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Ujjain; police arrested four people, search for others underway. (ANI/Twitter)
  Man thrashed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Ujjain; police arrested four people, search for others underway. (ANI/Twitter)

Ujjain: A group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes allegedly thrashed a man on the suspicion that he had cut the tail of a cow, with the video of the incident going viral.

Two of the accused have been arrested, a police official said.

The incident took place yesterday near a temple in Peeplinaka area in Ujjain district.
In a video of the incident which went viral, the accused were seen beating the man with a belt, and kicking and punching him while alleging that he had cut the tail of a cow.

However, Jiwajiganj police station in-charge OP Mishra said the accused had a dispute with the victim over money and therefore, they thrashed him.

A case was registered based on a complaint of the victim, identified as Apuda Malviya, he said.

The accused, identified as Chetan Sankhla, Vikas alias Bhura, Nilesh Sankhla and Shubham, have been booked under IPC sections pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, Mishra said.

Police had yesterday arrested Chetan and Vikas while the others are absconding, the official said.

Further investigation was on in the incident, he said.

Tags: cow vigilantes, gau rakshaks, ujjain, madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain

MOST POPULAR

1

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

2

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

3

Priyanka in talks for a film with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons

4

Microsoft has a common clipboard for your Windows, Android and iOS devices

5

Your Windows 10 PC is going to become more 'Fluent'

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham