Saturdays now ‘no school bag day’ in Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In an attempt to check the dropout rate in primary schools, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to adopt the joyful learning concept in UP schools.

To begin with, Saturdays will now be a “no school bag day” and children will be encouraged to take part in creative activities.

“We have asked officials to prepare a blue print in this regard. We want children to enjoy coming to school and also learn creative arts and crafts so that their aptitude for this can be discovered,” said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma while talking to this correspondent on Saturday.

The minister said that Saturdays will also help in establishing a warm rapport between children and teachers who will be asked to communicate with students on a one-to-one basis about their life at home and problems, if any.

“The idea is to develop their personality and also make them aware of issues like child abuse at home. The state government is also making efforts to ensure that science will no longer be a dreaded subject for children in government primary school. A new science kit is being provided to government schools which will make science a joyful experience with practical education. The children of upper primary classes in government school in Miyanganj in Barabanki are excitedly awaiting the new learning experience with circuits, magnets, wires, lenses, basic chemicals, slides, beakers, microscopes, thermometers etc,” the minister said.

The kit has already been received and the work has also started for the development of a proper science lab for the students in the school campus.

Ashutosh Anand Awasthi, a teacher at the primary school, who has been awarded by the President for his innovative teaching methods, said, “Two upper primary schools from every block have been selected for setting up the model science labs. A budget of Rs 45,000 has also been sanctioned for the same. The work on the lab is in progress and would get functional soon.”

This initiative is part of the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan started by former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. The initiative focuses on developing the spirit of innovation and experimentation among students.

The schools will be introducing science clubs for students and ensuring activities and trips as part of the club has also been proposed. The schools have been instructed to get a mathematics kit also to make mathematics fun for students.

“There are many topics in the syllabus for which a laboratory was needed. We would do some small experiments that do not require many types of equipment. The science kit will surely help us to deliver quality education”, he said. There are 1.78 crore children studying in 1.68 lakh government schools in 75 districts of the state.