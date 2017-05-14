The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 01:54 AM IST

India, All India

Palestine President visits before PM Modi’s Israel trip

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 14, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 1:48 am IST

Observers point out that India inevitably finds itself doing a tight-rope walk in its ties between the two feuding neighbours Israel and Palestine.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: AP)
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In an obvious balancing act ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Israel, which is expected to take place within the next couple of months, India will be hosting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who will begin a four-day state visit to India from Sunday, even as New Delhi reiterated its support to the “Palestinian cause”. As per indications, PM Modi may not visit Palestine either before or after his visit to Israel. The Palestinian President’s invitation is taking place at the invitation of President Pranab Mukherjee who had visited both countries in 2015. Observers point out that India inevitably finds itself doing a tight-rope walk in its ties between the two feuding neighbours Israel and Palestine.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “India and Palestine enjoy historically close and friendly ties. Apart from the political support to the Palestinian cause, India continues to support developmental projects in Palestine by extending technical and financial assistance. The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations, Middle East Peace Process, regional and international issues. MoUs on cooperation in various areas are expected to be signed during the visit.” The MEA also said, “This is the fifth visit and the third state visit to India by President Abbas. Earlier, he had substantive meetings with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2015. During the visit, President Abbas will visit C-DAC in Noida on May 15 to forge cooperation between Palestine- India Techno Park. He will also visit India Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi.”

The MEA added, “On May 16, President Abbas will be given a ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan followed by wreath laying by him at Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi, Raj Ghat. Rashtrapatiji (the President) will host a banquet in honour of H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Delegation-level discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held the same day. Vice-President M. Hamid Ansari and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj will call on President Abbas during his stay in Delhi.’

Mr. Abbas’ visit to Pakistan in February this year followed by a scheduled visit to Bangladesh had then triggered speculation on why he did not visit New Delhi. Speculation was rife then whether Palestine is miffed with India’s close ties with Israel during the current tenure of the Modi Government. Just last year in November, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin had visited New Delhi. India enjoys close defence ties with Israel and there are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Israel in June or July this year.   

Tags: narendra modi, mahmoud abbas, pranab mukherjee, united nations general assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

2

Priyanka in talks for a film with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons

3

Microsoft has a common clipboard for your Windows, Android and iOS devices

4

Your Windows 10 PC is going to become more 'Fluent'

5

White House throws open movie theatre for public

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham