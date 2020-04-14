Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

India, All India

Disinfectant tunnels do more harm than good, says government

THE ASIAN AGE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published : Apr 14, 2020, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2020, 9:53 am IST

World Health Organisation says using sodium hypochlorite to disinfect could do very little to curb coronavirus

A worker passes through a disinfectant tunnel at the entrance of APMC market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo
 A worker passes through a disinfectant tunnel at the entrance of APMC market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: Disinfectant tunnels are the new rage in the age of Covid-19. Tunnels which spray a fine mist of sodium hypochlorite solution on those passing through them have been set up with great enthusiasm in several locations across the state over past few days.

These disinfecting tunnels, or chambers, have become very popular across the country in the past few weeks, with one of them installed even at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.   

But these will do more harm than good, the state health department has warned. The department, in a circular on Sunday, said the chemical spray is not safe for human health, even in very small volumes.

“People can develop skin irritation, can have their soft tissues in their respiratory tracts affected by the chemical. Our advice is that no one should use these tunnels,” a health department official told Deccan Chronicle on Monday.

Sodium hypochlorite, when dissolved in water, forms hypochlorous acid. The chemical in powder form and in liquid form is popularly referred to as bleaching powder or liquid bleach and is a powerful oxidizing agent.

“No one every checked with the health department on the utility or safety of these tunnels. With several people and offices wanting to set them up, it was time to put an end to these tunnels, which are unsafe,” the official said.

“The facilities were possibly set-up with good intentions but without really going into the utility and safety aspects,” the official said.

Incidentally, one such tunnel was inaugurated with great fanfare at office of the Director-general of police (DGP) in Hyderabad. Similar tunnels were installed and inaugurated at Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, at the Balasamduram vegetable market in Warangal, and even at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad.

The Telangana police also set up a mobile disinfectant vehicle for use by policemen on duty at various check posts here in the city.

The World Health Organization says that such attempts to sanitise or disinfect people using Sodium Hypochlorite can be unhealthy and actually do little to kill Coronavirus or other viruses. The chemical works only on inanimate surfaces and can cause serious irritations and reactions among people exposed to the chemical, the WHO said, in one of its myth-buster posts on its website.

Among those who have developed such tunnels in India are the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO), Indian Railways and a slew of private entrepreneurs. Depending on the manufacturer, costs range between Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh for each of such units.

Tags: covid-19 in telangana, disinfectant tunnels
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

A motorist wearing a mask rides along a road during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI Photo

In a bid to boost economy, Centre likely to exempt certain sectors from lockdown

PM Modi (video grab)

India extends lockdown until May 3 over coronavirus

Farmers work on a field during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI Photo

Deve Gowda warns of farmers revolt amid lockdown

Representational Image

A.P doctor refused cremation in Chennai

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham