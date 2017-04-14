Rajasthan sees 53 per cent growth in tax collection, highest in India

Rajasthan’s performance is also significant considering some other factors that hinders its industrial growth.

Jaipur: Once called a Bimaru state, Rajasthan has surprised many with a phenomenal 53% growth in direct tax collection for the financial year 2016-17, the highest among all states.

The total collection through income and corporate tax was Rs 19,654 crore, which was Rs 6,845 crore more than previous financial year where it was Rs 12,809 crore. Direct taxes include individual income-tax, corporate tax and other income-related taxes.

The number would look even more impressive considering that commercial capital Mumbai recorded single digit growth of 4 per cent together with Delhi. Other commercial and manufacturing hubs like Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune too were left far behind between 13 to 20 per cent.

Although, some small centres have registered 100% growth but these places have overall collection of less than Rs 1,000 crore.

Rajasthan’s performance is also significant considering some other factors that hinders its industrial growth. A vast part is desert and the state is subject to drought every alternative year, damaging agriculture and affecting individual income.