India-Pakistan dialogue must not stop: Kasuri

New Delhi: The news item “Pak envoy calls Jadhav terrorist” that appeared in this newspaper on April 12 erroneously mentions that the event “Improving Indo-Pak Relations” organised by the Centre for Peace and Progress at the India International Centre in New Delhi was cancelled.

“The event was held as per schedule and the participants at the event included former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, former BJP leader Sudheendra Kulkarni, PDP MP Muzzaffar Beg, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani and Prof Bhim Singh, among others,” said O.P. Shah, the event’s organiser.

Speaking at the event, former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri said both neighbours should not stop the process of dialogue.

“Let’s not let things drift. It is in the national interest of Pakistan to have good relations with India,” Mr Kasuri said. “A solution based on force is not tenable. Pakistan can do nothing and neither can India. What has force got us? Simply outwitting each other will not work,” he added.

These remarks by the former Pakistani leader come at a time when the Pakistani authorities have sentenced Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on charges of espionage.