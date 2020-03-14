Sunday, Mar 15, 2020 | Last Update : 12:43 AM IST

Kalaburagi lives on edge awaiting test results of four corona suspects

THE ASIAN AGE | MB GIRISH
If confirmed positive, it means that the virus spread locally from the man who died there earlier this week

Kalaburagi civic authorities have set up checkpoints around Ward 30, where the man who died coronavirus positive lived.
Kalaburagi: Civic authorities in Kalaburagi are gnawing at their nails as they wait for the result of samples taken from four coronavirus suspects. Their samples were sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru and the results were expected to be delivered Saturday evening.

If they return positive, they may have to order complete restriction of movement within city limits.

The town in Karnataka has been experiencing frayed nerves ever since a 76-year-old religious leader from ward 30 was confirmed coronavirus positive two days after he died, making him the first Covid-19 fatality in India.

As of now, no restrictions have been imposed within the city limits but deputy commissioner Sharath has appealed to residents to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.

“We do not know whether the virus has spread locally from ward 30. We want to see the results of the four samples before a decision is taken,” said a source in district administration, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

As of Saturday evening, 71 persons were being observed in isolation, all but four of them at home.

The civic authorities have taken up a frantic cleanup drive in ward 30 and at the railway and bus stations and public squares.

Shops selling non-essential goods such as clothes, hardware and roadside eateries have been ordered to close while keeping provision shops, medicine and milk supplies.

The top man of the Kalaburagi City Corporation, Rahul Pandve told Deccan Chronicle he has sought expert opinion on what type of spray needs to be used to contain the virus.

