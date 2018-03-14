The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

India, All India

China has arrived before time: Rawat calls for military modernisation

PTI
Published : Mar 14, 2018, 8:19 am IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2018, 8:25 am IST

Last week, China unveiled its largest defence spending increase in three years, setting an 8.1 per cent growth target this year.

Rawat said the world looks at India as a country that can balance the rise of China in the region as it was showing its 'assertiveness'. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Rawat said the world looks at India as a country that can balance the rise of China in the region as it was showing its 'assertiveness'. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday lauded China's military prowess, saying the neighbouring country, along with its economic rise, also focused on military modernisation. 

"They have arrived well before the intended time than we had thought they would arrive," Rawat said at an event organised by the Vivekanand India Foundation. 

Last week, China unveiled its largest defence spending increase in three years, setting an 8.1 per cent growth target this year, fuelling an ambitious military modernisation programme and making its neighbours nervous. 

Today, China is the second largest economy in the world. 

"While China ensured that their economy must rise, they did not forget the rise of their military power. They ensured that while their economy was developing the military power must rise simultaneously and that is why they are strong today in the international world order challenging the might of the United States of America, which was until now the sole security provider," he said. 

Rawat said the world looks at India as a country that can balance the rise of China in the region as it was showing its "assertiveness". 

Rawat also said strong economic growth is only possible with a strong defence. 

"We cannot become the net security provider if the economy does not keep pace with the changes," Rawat said.

The Army told a parliamentary panel that the funds allocated to it in the defence budget for the next fiscal is insufficient to deal with various security challenges facing the country including from a more assertive China along the northern border and from a hostile Pakistan on the western frontier. 

Both China as well as Pakistan were carrying out modernisation of their defence forces in "full swing". 

Rawat's comments were in response to a question in this regard. 

To step up defence production within the country, India is looking at collaborating with other nations, he said. 

Rawat added that the Request for Information (RFI) has been issued for nine types of very high quality ammunition so that they can be manufactured in our country with transfer of technology.

Tags: indian army, chinese military, defence, weapons, indo-sino ties, bipin rawat, army chief
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sreejesh makes comeback, Sardar dropped from CWG bound India squad

2

KriArj Entertainment to remake Woh Kaun Thi, is Shahid Kapoor roped in?

3

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims Russian scientist

4

MIT claims that limitless nuclear fusion energy could soon be available

5

Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham