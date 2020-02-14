Friday, Feb 14, 2020 | Last Update : 02:40 AM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh cops arrest BJD leader in twin murder case

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Feb 14, 2020, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2020, 2:09 am IST

Sai is a well-known political leader of the state, elected thrice from Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency on Congress ticket.

Anup Sai
 Anup Sai

BHUBANESWAR: The Chhattisgarh police on Thursday arrested senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MLA Anup Sai in connection with a 2016 double murder case.

As per reports, Sai was picked up by the officials of Chakradhar Nagar police station on Wednesday night from a temple near his residence for interrogation.

Sources said the ex-MLA stands accused of being involved in the murder of a woman identified as Kalpana Das (32) and her daughter, Pravati Das (14), in April 2016 at the border area of Jharsuguda. Later, the bodies of the duo were allegedly disposed of in Chhattisgarh.

After the matter came to light, the Chhattisgarh police launched a probe and collected secret information from the deceased’s kin and different local police stations in Jharsuguda.

Based on the evidence, the Chhattisgarh police detained Sai and infor-med its Odisha counterpart about the development on the phone on Wednesday night. They further said that Said had been sent notices several times to appear at the Chakradhar Nagar police station, but he didn’t.

“The Raigarh superintendent of police (SP) called me on Wednesday night and informed me about detaining Sai in a years-old case. However, he didn’t clarify about the case in detail,” said As-hwini Mohanty, Jharsu-guda SP.

“We have registered a station-diary at Gandhi Chhak outpost based on the information and informed his family members about the incident,” he added.

Sai is a well-known political leader of the state, elected thrice from Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency on Congress ticket. He had switched to the BJD in 2014 and is currently working as the chairman of the Odisha State Warehousing Corporation.

Tags: biju janata dal, anup sai

Latest From India

Hafiz Saeed (Photo: File)

Hafiz Saeed sentencing: India doubts ‘efficacy’ of move

Home minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Will strongly tackle drug menace: Home minister

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

Harsh Vardhan says all measures taken to contain spread

Naxals have filled their armoury by looting firearms such as AK 47 and Insas assault rifles and UBGLs from security forces in the encounters with them.

Maoists-run arm factories in Bastar make rockets, bullets

MOST POPULAR

1

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

2

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

3

The Asian Age interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

4

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

5

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham