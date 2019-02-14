Youth Cong workers files complaint against Yeddyurappa over audio tape

This is the second complaint filed against Yeddyurappa in the last two days, on the alleged call issue.

Wednesday’s complaint was filed at Devadurga police station under Section 506 of IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation). (Photo: ANI)

Chikmagalur: Youth Congress workers have filed a complaint against BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa here on Thursday over the alleged call he made to Sharanagouda, son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharanagouda, son of JD(S) MLA from Gurmitkal Naganagouda Kandkur had filed a police complaint against BJP leaders BS Yeddyurappa, Preetham Gowda and Shivanna Gowda and former journalist Marakal over an alleged audiotape released by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The controversial audio clip allegedly contains a conversation between BJP state president Yeddyurappa and Sharanagouda. Kumaraswamy alleged that Yeddyurappa was purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA.

Wednesday’s complaint was filed at Devadurga police station under Section 506 of IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation).