Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

India, All India

‘Offered to resign as MP in 2014 after PM Modi won’: HD Deve Gowda

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 10:16 am IST

JD(S) leader referred to Congress's return to power in 2004 and said its then president Sonia was unable to become PM.

When the BJP ended up winning 282 seats, he went to see PM Modi to offer his resignation, Deve Gowda said. (Photo: File)
 When the BJP ended up winning 282 seats, he went to see PM Modi to offer his resignation, Deve Gowda said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that he had offered his resignation as a member of parliament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP's win in 2014 as he had said that he would quit if PM Modi gets more than 276 seats in the elections.

PM Modi, however, asked him to continue as he was one of the senior members of the House, he said in his speech during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha which saw leaders of different parties including the Prime Minister sharing their experiences and views.

The JD(S) leader also referred to the Congress's return to power in 2004 and said its then president Sonia Gandhi was unable to become the prime minister, to which Ms Gandhi, who sat near him, quickly replied that "I didn''t want to".

Deve Gowda then corrected himself, saying this was not her desire.

Referring to the 2014 polls, he said, "In the elections there is some exchange of words. If you (Modi) get more than 276 seats, I am going to resign. This is what I said."

When the BJP ended up winning 282 seats, he went to see PM Modi to offer his resignation, Deve Gowda said.

"He (Modi) told me that don't take it seriously. You are one of the experienced politicians, you must not resign. I met him three-four times. I have no grouse against anybody," he said while PM Modi was sitting in the House.

Tags: hd deve gowda, pm modi, congress, jd(s), 2014 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

AAP said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict on who controls services in the National Capital Territory. (Photo: File)

Delhi vs Centre: Unfortunate as SC judgement offers no clarity, says AAP

The fire that broke out in a paper card factory in Delhi's Naraina area on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Fire breaks out in paper card factory in Delhi's Naraina

In the complaint, the woman accused the officer of molesting her at his private residence in Vasco town, located around 40 km from here in South Goa district, Vasco police station inspector Nolasco Raposo said. (Representational Image)

Goa police book Naval officer for 'molesting' domestic help

The top court ruled upon the issues as to who has control over services in Delhi administration, power to set up commission of inquiry and control over anti-corruption bureau. (Photo: PTI | File)

Supreme Court says Centre to control Anti Corruption Bureau in Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple will launch TV service with CBS, Viacom and Starz in April

2

NASA bids adieu to Mars rover Opportunity

3

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

4

Indian millennials looking for love in matrimony

5

Mamata Banerjee prayed in front of Gandhi statue 'to remove BJP'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham