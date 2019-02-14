Nirbhaya's parents request Court to fast-track death sentence of convicts

In July 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed that the four men responsible will be hanged.

New Delhi: The parents’ of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student who was gangraped and murdered in December 2012 has requested Patiala High Court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts.

Nirbhaya was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in national capital by six people. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 in Singapore.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed that the four men responsible will be hanged.