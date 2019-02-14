Mulayam Singh's memory is failing: Rabri Devi on SP founder praising PM Modi

"He has become old and his memory is failing. What he says has no relevance," said former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Patna: A day after Samajwadi Party stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, on Thursday, said Yadav's statements have no relevance.

When asked to comment on Mulayam’s remark on PM Modi, RJD leader Rabri Devi said, " He has become old and his memory is failing. What he says has no relevance".

Speaking on the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha, Mulayam Singh Yadav, an MP from Azamgarh district, on Wednesday, said, “I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all (Lok Sabha) members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again.”

Showing his disagreement over Mulayam’s remark, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said: "I disagree with him. But Mulayam Singh Yadav has a role in politics and I respect his opinion."