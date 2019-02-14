Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

K’tka BJP submits memorandum to Guv over stone-pelting on MLA’s house

ANI
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 2:35 pm IST

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa had led a march of BJP leaders to Raj Bhawan for submitting the memorandum to the Governor.

'We will also send a memorandum to Home Minister Rajnath Singh,' said BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa after meeting the Governor. (Photo: ANI)
 'We will also send a memorandum to Home Minister Rajnath Singh,' said BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa after meeting the Governor. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The BJP on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala over the incident of stone-pelting at the residence of BJP MLA from Hassan, Preetham Gowda, allegedly by JD(S) workers.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor over the incident of stone-pelting at the residence of Preetham Gowda (BJP MLA from Hassan) and manhandling of his family. We will also send a memorandum to Home Minister Rajnath Singh,” said BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa after meeting the Governor.

On Wednesday, JD(S) workers allegedly pelted stones at the residence of BJP MLA Preetham Gowda here, after an audio recording, purportedly featuring Gowda went viral. One BJP worker got injured in the incident.

According to media reports, in the audio clip, Gowda, is allegedly heard commenting on the health of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. The BJP MLA claimed that the voice is not his.

Reportedly, Gowda in the clip is telling a man named Santosh that JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda “would die soon” and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy “is unwell” and that JD(S) “will soon be history.”

