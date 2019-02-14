Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

India, All India

Kiran Bedi bypassing elected government: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

ANI
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 11:09 am IST

Bedi is being encouraged by the Prime Minister to create problems for our government alleges Narayanasamy.

CM Narayanasamy protesting outside the Raj Bhawan in Puducherry on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
 CM Narayanasamy protesting outside the Raj Bhawan in Puducherry on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy on Thursday accused Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of interfering in the government’s functioning and alleged that Bedi is being encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create problems for his government.

“She (Kiran Bedi) has no power at all, she has to only be a post office and sign papers which have been sent by the council of ministers. She has no right to touch cabinet decisions, she is vetoing decisions. She is being encouraged by the Prime Minister to create problems for our government," the Chief Minister told ANI.

Bedi has been at loggerheads with the Puducherry government on various issues with Narayanasamy accusing her of delaying clearance to welfare schemes and bypassing the elected government.

On Wednesday, he had staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan, the official residence of Governor Kiran Bedi alleging she was misusing her powers and also interfering in the day-to-day activities of the government.

Protesting outside the Raj Bhawan wearing black clothes, Narayanasamy alleged that Bedi was forcing upon the law-abiding citizens, rules such as the compulsory wearing of helmets and others.

The Chief Minister urged that people of Puducherry are law-abiding citizens and nobody should impose rules upon them forcefully. He also urged that the helmet enforcement rule by Puducherry director general of police S Sundari Nanda should be taken up in a phased manner.

In a tweet, Narayanasamy alleged that Bedi had not yet resolved 39 pending issues which were raised and sent to her, including the release of funds, payment of salaries and approval of projects.

Earlier, Kiran Bedi took to Twitter and criticised the Chief Minister for stalling enforcement of helmet rule.

"When there’s no culture of wearing a helmet in Puducherry and its CM keeps stalling enforcement and every 3rd day there’s a fatal accident, due to non-wearing of a helmet, where does one begin? Give up or take it in one’s own hands as well, alongside challenging enforcement agencies?" she wrote on Twitter on February 10.

Tags: kiran bedi, velu narayanasamy, helmets, narendra modi
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry

Latest From India

AAP said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict on who controls services in the National Capital Territory. (Photo: File)

Delhi vs Centre: Unfortunate as SC judgement offers no clarity, says AAP

The fire that broke out in a paper card factory in Delhi's Naraina area on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Fire breaks out in paper card factory in Delhi's Naraina

In the complaint, the woman accused the officer of molesting her at his private residence in Vasco town, located around 40 km from here in South Goa district, Vasco police station inspector Nolasco Raposo said. (Representational Image)

Goa police book Naval officer for 'molesting' domestic help

The top court ruled upon the issues as to who has control over services in Delhi administration, power to set up commission of inquiry and control over anti-corruption bureau. (Photo: PTI | File)

Supreme Court says Centre to control Anti Corruption Bureau in Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple will launch TV service with CBS, Viacom and Starz in April

2

NASA bids adieu to Mars rover Opportunity

3

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

4

Indian millennials looking for love in matrimony

5

Mamata Banerjee prayed in front of Gandhi statue 'to remove BJP'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham