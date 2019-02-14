Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

CBDT chief Sushil Chandra appointed as Election Commissioner

EC is set to announce poll dates for General Elections and some of the State Assemblies in the coming weeks.

Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service. (File Photo)
New Delhi: CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra was on Thursday appointed as an Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.

Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre). With his appointment, the EC now has Sunil Arora as the Chief Election Commissioner and Ashok Lavasa and Chandra as fellow commissioners.

Chandra was appointed as the CBDT chairperson on November 1, 2016, and was given an extension till May 31, 2019.

The EC is set to announce poll dates for General Elections and some of the State Assemblies in the coming weeks.

