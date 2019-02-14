Audio clip row: Yeddy promised Rs 10 cr to each MLA, claims K'taka Cong leader

Cong leader said, 'We heard that Yeddyurappa may raise Rs 5k-10k per vote to come back to power.'

Congress leader HC Yogish said: 'Why they are scared of SIT? Believe in SIT and face consequences.' (Photo: ANI)

Shimoga: Karnataka Congress leader HC Yogish on Thursday claimed that BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa is ready to give Rs 10 crore to each MLA in the state but fears to face the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Speaking to ANI on an alleged conversation between Yeddyurappa and a JD(S) MLA's son, the Congress leader said: "Why they are scared of SIT? Believe in SIT and face consequences. Also, we heard that he (Yeddyurappa) may raise Rs 5,000-10,000 per vote to come back to power. For one MLA, he is ready to give Rs 10 crore."

On February 11, Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, KR Ramesh Kumar asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to constitute a SIT to probe the audio clip incident.

The speaker ordered that the probe in the matter should be finished within 15 days as his name is also taken in the audio tape issue.

The controversial audio clip released by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy allegedly contains a conversation between BJP's state president Yeddyurappa and JD(S) MLA Nagangouda Kandkur’s son Sharanagouda. Kumaraswamy alleged that Yeddyurappa was purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA.

After the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s direction, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had constituted a SIT to probe the audio clip incident. He ordered that the probe in the matter should be finished within 15 days.