JeM claims responsibility for massacre of 18 CRPF jawans in Pulwama, J&K

Terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The IED blast was followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: At least 18 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many injured after terrorists targeted a convoy with an explosive at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

The IED blast was followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora. The vehicle belonged to 54 battalion of the CRPF.

"Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved," former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted soon after the incident.

Jaish has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidaeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

More details are awaited.