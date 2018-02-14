V-Day 'alien' concept, Hindutva group gets dog, donkey married instead

The dog and the donkey were garlanded with flowers and had their foreheads marked with turmeric in Chennai's Choolai area.

Bharat Hindu Front workers got a dog and a donkey married in protest to indicated their opposition to Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: To stop people from celebrating Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, a group did something bizarre. This most shocking incident was reported from Chennai where Bharat Hindu Front workers got a dog and a donkey married in protest to indicated their opposition to Valentine’s Day.

Chennai: Bharat Hindu Front workers get a dog and a donkey married in protest against #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/WeG407T3YX — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal on Wednesday issued a warning to couples on Valentine’s Day. The Hindu outfit has warned that couples found celebrating this ‘alien’ festival in public, will be married off with immediate effect.

The dog and the donkey were garlanded with flowers and had their foreheads marked with turmeric in Chennai's Choolai area.

In Bengaluru, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) organised wedding of two sheep on Wednesday in support of Valentine's Day.

#Karnataka: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organises marriage of two sheep in Bengaluru as a mark of support to #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/TG0f33Po5F — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018

Urging the Central government to declare ‘a day off for love’, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj told the news agency ANI that ‘love is every individual’s right and it cannot be taken away’.

Nagaraj also requested the state government to pay people who marry for love.

“We should not object to Valentine’s Day because love does not have any community or caste. The Central government should declare one-day holiday for love and the state government should give Rs 50,000 to one lakh to any couple who gets married for love,” Nagaraj added.

The goat and the sheep were garlanded with flowers and had their foreheads marked with turmeric.

In Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal members create ruckus at Hyderabad's Manjeera Mall and also staged a protest against Valentine’s Day.

Hyderabad: Members of Bajrang Dal staged protest against #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/laOsQsj5vN — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, Bajrang Dal members harassed couples at the Sabarmati Riverfront. They were seen scaring away couples with a saffron wooden stick. The fringe group had claimed that if the people have right to celebrate Valentine’s Day then the group has a right to protect their heritage.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow University has declared February 14 a holiday. “In recent years, we have observed that students, influenced by western culture, celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14. In this connection, students are notified that the university will be closed on February 14, 2018, for ‘Mahashivratri’,” read the university advisory.

The varsity had also issued circular ordering student not to go around inside its premises on Valentine’s Day and warned of disciplinary action against those who violate the order.

The members of the Bajrang Dal have been opposing Valentine’s Day for many years claiming it to be a western festival.