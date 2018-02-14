The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

India, All India

WB becomes first state to opt out of ‘Modicare’, Mamata vows not to pay for it

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2018, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2018, 9:26 am IST

Addressing a rally in West Bengal, Mamata said the state will not 'waste' its hard-earned resources to contribute its share to the scheme.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also ridiculed the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana' and slammed the Modi government for allocating ‘paltry’ fund for the project. (Photo: File/PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also ridiculed the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana' and slammed the Modi government for allocating ‘paltry’ fund for the project. (Photo: File/PTI)

Krishnanagar: Slamming the Narendra Modi government for declaring a health insurance scheme -- Modicare -- without consulting the states, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday decided to opt out of the scheme.

Addressing a public rally in Krishnanagar on Tuesday, Banerjee said the state will not “waste” its hard-earned resources to contribute its share to the programme.

“You have decided that 40 per cent of that would have to be borne by states. Why? Did you discuss with us before deciding on it? You cannot force us to pay. If we had money we would have done that on our own,” the chief minister said.

Stating that the state already has a health insurance scheme Swasthya Sathi programme in place for around 50 lakh people, who are government employees and contractual or casual labourers, Mamata said, “There is nothing new in this (Modicare). We cannot accept the Central government’s diktat.”

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has pegged the expenses for the Centre’s health plan at Rs 5,500-6,000 crore a year. The Centre has made a provisional allocation of Rs 2,000 crore and wants states to bear the rest.

Mamta Banerjee further ridiculed the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana' and slammed the Modi government for allocating ‘paltry’ fund for the project.

Criticising the Centre on the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, she said, “The Centre has now come up with an FRDI Bill that allows banks to take away a portion of your fixed deposits. We have asked them to withdraw this bill. This will lead people away from banks at a time when we are asking depositors against parking their hard-earned money in chit funds.”

The chief minister further threatened to launch an agitation if the Central government decides to go ahead with the FRDI Bill.

“Through this bill, they would take away your fixed deposits. They have also said that bank would not accept cash. If people would not deposit cash then they would park their money with chit funds. Will that be good?” she asked.

“If they don’t take it (FRDI Bill) back, I have decided to start a massive protest,” Mamata said.

Tags: modicare, frdi bill, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Krishnanagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Dunkirk star Harry Styles' LA mansion on the market

2

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

3

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

4

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

5

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham