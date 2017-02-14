The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017

India, All India

SC convicts Sasikala in Rs 66 cr DA case, shatters her hopes to become TN CM

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2017, 11:25 am IST

The SC has asked Sasikala and her 2 relatives to surrender before the trial court in Bengaluru and serve remaining part of 4-year jail term.

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala was on Tuesday convicted by the Supreme Court that set aside the Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting her in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case that also involved late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A Bench of Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amitav Roy, who had reserved verdict on June 7, 2016, gave the verdict in the case.

The apex court restored in to the judgement and the findings of the trial court in Bengaluru which had held guilty all the accused including Sasikala's two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi.

The two-judge bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy directed Sasikala and the two relatives to surrender forthwith to the trial court in Bengaluru and serve the remaining part of four year jail term. Sasikala has already spent almost six months in jail.

The verdict disqualifies Sasikala from contesting elections for 10 years and consequentially, she can't be chief minister either.

The bench read the operative portion of the voluminous judgement saying that "according to the materials and evidence place on record, we set aside the judgement and the order of the high court and affirm in toto the judgement and order the trial court convicting the accused persons."

The bench said since Jayalalithaa has expired, the proceeding against her is abated.

"Nevertheless, we reiterate that having regard to the facts, the charge framed against them by the trial court is restored," the bench said.

"Since the charges framed by the trial court have been restored against all of them they will surrender forthwith before the trial court and serve the remaining part of the sentence," the bench said.

The trial court had sentenced Sasikala and her two relatives to four years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10 crore each. Jayalalithaa was sentenced to four years with a fine of Rs 100 crore.

Sasikala has been involved in a long and protracted power struggle with acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for the CM's post, following Jayalalithaa's death.

Meanwhile, the numbers in Panneerselvam’s camp continue to boost, with Mettur MLA Semmalai backing the CM. OPS now has 9 MLAs in his camp.

However, Sasikala still holds the majority, with 125 of 134 MLAs still in her camp. She has moved a number of MLAs to Koovathur resort near Chennai, where they have been staying for several days. Sasikala on Monday stayed overnight at the resort

