The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:30 PM IST

India, All India

No director of prosecution in CBI, govt seeks nominations from ministries

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 2:27 pm IST

It is for the first time that the CBI is working without its regular chief and the Director of Prosecution.

‘Shortage of personnel at various levels in CBI is a perennial problem. The committee has expressed its concern on this on several occasions,’ has been said in a parliamentary committee report. (Photo: File)
 ‘Shortage of personnel at various levels in CBI is a perennial problem. The committee has expressed its concern on this on several occasions,’ has been said in a parliamentary committee report. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre has sought nominations from different ministries to expeditiously fill vacant post of the Director of Prosecution in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is working without its regular chief following the ouster of Alok Verma, officials said on Monday.

O P Verma, who served as the Director of Prosecution, completed his term on December 23, they said.

The Director of Prosecution is a crucial post in the federal probe agency.

The incumbent, who works under the supervision and control of the CBI Director, renders legal opinion in all the cases probed by the agency, the officials said.

The Personnel Ministry has written to secretaries of all government departments for names of eligible and willing officers, not below the rank of Joint Secretary and eligible for appointment as Special Public Prosecutor, they said.

They have been asked to send the names by January 25 so that "an expeditious decision can be taken for filling the post of Director of Prosecution in CBI".

The selection of the Director of Prosecution is made on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission.

It is for the first time that the CBI is working without its regular chief and the Director of Prosecution, the officials said.

A parliamentary committee has recently expressed concerns over vacant posts in the CBI and asked the government to take proactive steps to ensure that it does not remain under-staffed.

"Shortage of personnel at various levels in CBI is a perennial problem. The committee has expressed its concern on this on several occasions. Vacancy in any organisation, to a large extent, can be anticipated well in advance and proactive efforts should be initiated to complete necessary procedure to fill up the vacancies on time. The CBI seems to have failed in anticipating such a situation," the panel had said in its report tabled in Parliament earlier this month.

The CBI is working without a regular chief after the agency's Director Alok Verma was transferred from the top post in the probe agency.

Verma has since resigned. Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were divested of their powers and sent on leave by the government in October for accusing each other of corruption and other irregularities.

Verma was later reinstated following a Supreme Court order only to be shunted out by a high-level panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was transferred as Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

The parliamentary committee observes that the level of vacant positions in executive ranks, law officers and technical officers is about 16 per cent, 28 per cent and 56 per cent respectively.

"At the top level, out of four posts of Special Director/Additional Director, three are lying vacant. The CBI, in their presentation, has stated that they are feeling the impact of vacancies due to rising burden of investigations. The committee is deeply concerned about the vacancies remaining unfilled in the CBI due to various reasons," it had said.

The panel noted that increasing number of cases are now being referred to the CBI pertaining to areas such as internal security, cybercrime, corruption, financial irregularities, and the country cannot afford to have its premier investigative agency understaffed and thus ill-prepared.

It asked the government to consider making terms of deputation to the CBI more rewarding in order to retain capable officers and to attract best officers from the state police forces, central paramilitary forces and the Intelligence Bureau, among others.

Tags: alok verma, cbi, pm modi, vacancies
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham