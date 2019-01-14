The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

India, All India

From jail, Lalu makes 'humble appeal' to people to be on guard against hate politics

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 11:53 am IST

Lalu Yadav, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases shared his views on political situation prevailing on his official Twitter handle.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been away from active politics since December 2017, when he was convicted in the Deoghar treasury case, which was followed by convictions in two more fodder scam cases. (Photo: File)
 The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been away from active politics since December 2017, when he was convicted in the Deoghar treasury case, which was followed by convictions in two more fodder scam cases. (Photo: File)

Patna: RJD national president Lalu Yadav launched a veiled attack on the BJP on Sunday by issuing a "humble appeal" to the people of the country to be on guard against hate politics, rumour mongering and false propaganda to divide the youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The ailing former Bihar chief minister, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases and is currently lodged in a Ranchi hospital, shared his views on the political situation prevailing in the country on his official Twitter handle.

"It is a humble appeal to the people of the country that elections are round the corner and those practising hate politics will provoke the youth and your children to sacrifice their lives by raising false alarms, giving rise to misconceptions and spreading rumours," Lalu Yadav wrote on the microblogging website.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been away from active politics since December 2017, when he was convicted in the Deoghar treasury case, which was followed by convictions in two more fodder scam cases.

He has, however, been sharing his views on his Twitter handle.

"While your children would be slaying each other and wasting their lives in the name of cow and cow dung, the kids of the hypocritical jumlebaaz would be busy studying in esteemed schools and colleges and securing their own futures," Lalu Yadav said.

"Therefore, all parents and guardians are requested to be on guard themselves, besides guarding their children against rumour mongering sanghs (organisations) and their false propaganda. A beginning has been made by them in UP and Bihar," the RJD chief added.

Lalu Yadav's remarks came in the backdrop of mob violence and cow vigilantism reported in many parts of the Hindi heartland, often spurred by fake social media messages circulated by people with alleged links to Sangh Parivar outfits.

A staunch opponent of the ruling BJP and the Sangh Parivar, Lalu Yadav had endeared himself to the minorities when as the chief minister of Bihar, he had ordered the arrest of BJP veteran LK Advani during his "rath yatra" in 1990.

He had also succeeded in weaning away minorities from the Congress during the 15 years when the state was ruled by him and subsequently by his wife Rabri Devi, a period which saw virtually no major communal incidents, despite an overall soaring crime graph.

Now an ally of the Congress, the RJD is upset at the quota for the economically backward sections brought by the Narendra Modi government at the centre. The party has said that it is a step in the direction of diluting affirmative action for the socially and educationally backward segments of the society.

Tags: rjd, lalu yadav, bjp, 2019 lok sbaha polls, modi government
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham