7 arrested in Bulandshahr violence booked under National Security Act

The violence which occurred after right-wing activists protested against alleged cow slaughter in the area claimed the lives of a police officer and a civilian. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Seven people accused of orchestrating the clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr last month have been booked under the National Security Act.

District Magistrate Anuj Jha said the NSA was invoked against those arrested in the cow slaughter cases, reported news agency PTI.

National Security Act provides the authorities with powers to detain anybody acting in “any manner prejudicial to national security”.

The names of those booked under this law were not disclosed.