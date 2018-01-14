The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi doctor starves, burns, attacks domestic help with scissors

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 14, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2018, 3:26 pm IST

DCW chief Swati Maliwal termed the incident as 'most evil,' and demanded maximum punishment for the accused.

The doctor would regularly beat her up, according to DCW, as burn marks and bruises have been found all over her body. (Representational Image)
 The doctor would regularly beat her up, according to DCW, as burn marks and bruises have been found all over her body. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Delhi doctor allegedly thrashed, attacked with scissors and poured hot water on her 14-year-old domestic help, according to the Delhi Commission for Women.

She also kept the girl without food and was arrested on Saturday.

The domestic help, who is originally from Ranchi, was placed at the doctor's house through an employment agency.

The doctor would regularly beat her up, according to DCW, as burn marks and bruises have been found all over her body.

"She was also reportedly burnt with hot iron, the doctor even poured hot water on her. The girl was also attacked with scissors," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said and added that the doctor spat on her and tried to strangle her.

The girl has been "reduced to bones," as her employer also did not bother to provide her with food.

Maliwal termed the incident "most evil" on twitter, demanding maximum punishment for the accused.

The Delhi Police has also raided the office of the agency that placed the girl in the doctor's house.

Tags: child abuse, domestic help, delhi commission for women, swati maliwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook might launch its first home video chat service – Portal

2

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

3

Only 12 per cent of employees are fully aware of their organisation’s IT security policies

4

Odisha man carves mountains single-handedly to send children to school

5

When Akshay Kumar quizzed Sonam Kapoor on her marriage

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham