Delhi doctor starves, burns, attacks domestic help with scissors

DCW chief Swati Maliwal termed the incident as 'most evil,' and demanded maximum punishment for the accused.

The doctor would regularly beat her up, according to DCW, as burn marks and bruises have been found all over her body. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Delhi doctor allegedly thrashed, attacked with scissors and poured hot water on her 14-year-old domestic help, according to the Delhi Commission for Women.

She also kept the girl without food and was arrested on Saturday.

The domestic help, who is originally from Ranchi, was placed at the doctor's house through an employment agency.

The doctor would regularly beat her up, according to DCW, as burn marks and bruises have been found all over her body.

"She was also reportedly burnt with hot iron, the doctor even poured hot water on her. The girl was also attacked with scissors," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said and added that the doctor spat on her and tried to strangle her.

The girl has been "reduced to bones," as her employer also did not bother to provide her with food.

Maliwal termed the incident "most evil" on twitter, demanding maximum punishment for the accused.

झारखंड की गरीब 14 साल की बच्ची के हाथ व आंख उसका दर्द बताते हैं। ज़ालिम महिला डॉक्टर ने कितनी बेदर्दी से उसे प्रेस से जलाया, उबलता पानी फेंक, मूँह पे काटा, थूका, कैंची से आंख पे मारा। खाने व स्वेटर के बिना बस मरने की कसर बाकी थी। ऐसी ज़लील डॉक्टर को कड़ी सजा होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/leyEpBT6Xf — Swati Jai Hind (@swatimaliwal) January 13, 2018

The Delhi Police has also raided the office of the agency that placed the girl in the doctor's house.