Migrant workers treated as 2nd class citizens by govt: Rahul on passport change

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 14, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2018, 2:03 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi accused the govt of reflecting biased mindset and treating migrant workers like second class citizens.

Centre has decided to change the colour of passport to orange for Indians who are wishing to migrate. (Photo: File)
 Centre has decided to change the colour of passport to orange for Indians who are wishing to migrate. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticized the BJP government over its decision to introduce changes in the Indian passport. He accused the government of reflecting biased mindset and treating migrant workers like second class citizens.

Rahul said in a tweet: "Treating India's migrant workers like second class citizens is completely unacceptable. This action demonstrates BJP's discriminatory mindset."

The government has decided to change the colour of passport to orange for Indians who are wishing to migrate.

The External Affairs Ministry has also decided not to print the last page of the travel document with the address of the holder.

The last page of the passport includes the father or legal guardian's name, the names of the holder's mother, spouse and their address.

"As the last page of the passport would not be printed now, the passport holders with ECR (Emigration Check Required) status would be issued a passport with orange passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport," an MEA statement read.

The recommendations of a three-member panel, comprising officials from the ministry of external affairs and the ministry of women and child development, were accepted and it was decided that the last page of the passport and other travel documents issued under the Passports Act, 1967 and Passport Rules, 1980 "would no longer be printed", it said.

The Indian Security Press (ISP), Nasik, would be designing the new passport booklets in due course.

(With agency inputs)

