The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

India, All India

Air India disinvestment: Govt explores ways to absorb workers in public sector

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2018, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2018, 6:14 pm IST

Air India, estimated to have a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 cr, and the divestment plan is aimed at reviving the airline's fortunes.

On January 10, the government allowed overseas entities, including foreign airlines, to own up to 49 per cent stake under the approval route in Air India subject to certain conditions. (Photo: File)
 On January 10, the government allowed overseas entities, including foreign airlines, to own up to 49 per cent stake under the approval route in Air India subject to certain conditions. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government is exploring options of absorbing Air India employees in public sector enterprises and voluntary retirement package as it moves ahead with the airline's disinvestment amid stiff opposition from worker unions, sources said.

While foreign direct investment of up to 49 per cent has been allowed in the debt-laden carrier, efforts are on to ensure a smooth strategic disinvestment and a group of ministers are weighing various options.

Air India, estimated to have a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore, is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and the divestment plan is aimed at reviving the airline's fortunes.

Sources in the know said the government is mulling providing airline employees the option of joining public sector companies.

The possibility of having a VRS package is also under consideration, sources said while adding that a final decision is yet to be made.

"Various options are under consideration to protect the interests of the employees," Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey told PTI.

His response came to queries on whether the government is looking at giving Air India employees the option to join public sector firms apart from extending VRS package. Air India and its subsidiaries have around 29,000 employees, including those on contract.

A group of ministers is in the process of finalising the modalities for the proposed strategic stake sale and expression of interest is likely to be invited from bidders soon.

Various Air India unions are opposed to the divestment plan.

On January 10, the government allowed overseas entities, including foreign airlines, to own up to 49 per cent stake under the approval route in Air India subject to certain conditions.

"Substantial ownership and effective control of Air India shall continue to be vested in an Indian national," the government had said.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had said permitting 49 per cent foreign direct investment in Air India brings the airline at par with other domestic carriers and does away with the preferential treatment that was extended to the national carrier.

The move has also been opposed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, among others.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel is likely to suggest that Air India should be given at least five years for revival.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture concluded that the government should review its decision to privatise or disinvest Air India and explore the possibility of "an alternative to disinvestment of our national carrier which is our national pride".

Under a turnaround plan approved by the previous UPA regime, Air India is to receive up to Rs 30,231 crore from the government subject to meeting certain performance thresholds. The ten-year bailout package began from 2012.

Tags: air india, foreign direct investment, vrs, centre of indian trade unions, ashok gajapathi raju, air india disinvestment plan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook might launch its first home video chat service – Portal

2

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

3

Only 12 per cent of employees are fully aware of their organisation’s IT security policies

4

Odisha man carves mountains single-handedly to send children to school

5

When Akshay Kumar quizzed Sonam Kapoor on her marriage

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham