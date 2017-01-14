The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 14, 2017 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, All India

Unable to contact him, CBI must probe incident: BSF jawan’s wife

ANI
Published : Jan 14, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2017, 11:35 am IST

Tej Bahadur Yadav’s wife told the media that her family was still not able to contact him.

Tej Bahadur's wife Sharmila sought a probe into his claims. (Photo: Facebook)
 Tej Bahadur's wife Sharmila sought a probe into his claims. (Photo: Facebook)

Rewari: Days after Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav alleged in a Facebook video that troops are being served bad quality food, his wife came out in support of him, demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate the matter.

"We demand that an inquiry be conducted by CBI and not by BSF, as the investigation done by the BSF would be biased and they will try to save themselves. We are not able to connect with him (Tej Bahadur Yadav) for the past two days," his wife, Sharmila said.

She added that if BSF allows Tej Bahadur Yadav to talk to the media, then he would be able to make people aware about what really happened.

Earlier, the Home Ministry said it found no substance in the complaint made by Yadav, that poor quality rations were being given to security personnel posted along the border.

In a report to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Home Ministry said there is no widespread discontent in the constabulary over food.

The Home Ministry also conveyed to the PMO that there is no shortage of rations at any post manned by paramilitary forces and added that quality checks are being conducted regularly.

A video by Tej Bahadur had complained about the quality of food and it had gone viral, triggering a flurry of reactions. Following the incident, the PMO also sought a detailed report on the matter.

Tags: tej bahadur yadav, bsf video, cbi probe
Location: India, Haryana

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Death penalty for politicians consuming alcohol, Pak senator suggests

2

Trump signed whisky bottle fetches USD 7,334 at auction

3

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys US capital home for $23 mn, in cash

4

Maharashtra CM goes on protein diet to shed kilos after ‘gaining’ weight

5

OK Jaanu movie review: Mediocrity justifies its title

more

Editors' Picks

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

JuD leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: file)

Killed 30 soldiers in Akhnoor: Hafiz Saeed provokes India

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Breaking from tradition, Nitish invites BJP for Makar Sankranti celebrations

The applicant was shocked to find the image in what was supposed to be her ID card. (Photo: Video grab)

Bihar SSC issued ID card with picture of topless actress

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham