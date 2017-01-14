Pak army picks up our women, rapes them: Pashtun leader

‘The Army has abducted hundreds of Pashtun women and put them in a Lahore prostitution centre,’ said Umar Daud Khattak.

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, Umar Daud Khattak, a separatist Pashtun leader, has alleged that the Pakistan Army is using Pashtun women as sex slaves.

He claimed that the Pakistan Army, in the garb of conducting a military operation in the Swat and Waziristan region, is committing grave human right abuses, and is targeting young Pashtun women.

"The Pakistan Army has abducted hundreds of Pashtun women and put them in a Lahore prostitution centre as sex slaves, during military operations in Swat and Waziristan," Khattak said.

He further said that Pakistan raises money by pushing Pashtun women into the flesh trade, adding that there are proof and evidences to support his claim.

He also stated that the Pakistan Army has been in the dock over human rights violations against women in tribal areas time and again.

Further exposing the ugly face of the Pakistan Army, he said, "The Pakistan Army has bulldozed our villages, they pick up our girls and rape them."