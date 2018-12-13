The Asian Age | News

Kerala Assembly: UDF boycotts Question Hour over Sabarimala row

ANI
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 1:31 pm IST

 On Monday also, the Kerala Assembly was adjourned, following a protest by the members of the opposition over their demand for the withdrawal of Section 144 from Sabarimala temple. (Photo: ANI)

Trivandrum: The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators on Thursday boycotted Question Hour in the Kerala Assembly to protest against the restrictions on women's entry into Sabarimala temple and lack of basic amenities.

On Monday also, the Kerala Assembly was adjourned, following a protest by the members of the opposition over their demand for the withdrawal of Section 144 from Sabarimala temple.

On December 8, the Pathanamthitta district administration extended prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in and around Sabarimala temple areas till the midnight of December 12.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area. As per the decision of the Pathanamthitta District Administration, Sabarimala, Elavungal, Nilakkal, Pamba, and Sannidhanam will be under the purview of the police control for four more days.

Earlier, the police had submitted a report to the district collector, seeking to extend the prohibitory orders until January 14. The police arrested BJP leaders including its state unit vice-president N Shivarajan for breaching prohibitory orders at Nilakkal.

Around 69 people were arrested in November after they allegedly violated Section 144 imposed in the vicinity of the temple.

A string of protests has been witnessed in the state after the Supreme Court's verdict of allowing women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayappa shrine.

Till to date, no woman in the 10-50 age group has succeeded in offering prayers at the shrine as various people have been protesting against the apex court's decision.

